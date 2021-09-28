Letter: With Fine Work CT Humane Society Does, Neighbor Objections Make Little Sense

To the Editor:

The CT Humane Society is planning on building a facility along Danbury Rd./Route 7 across from Caraluzzi’s, just a few hundred feet south of the supermarket. It will be a facility for treating sick animals whose owners cannot afford to pay for veterinary care and for the adoption of cats and dogs. I understand that the Society has presented its plans to the Planning & Zoning Commission.

I’ve been informed that there is some resistance to the project by a few people. Objections are

There may be the sound of barking dogs. It will create more traffic. The proposed architecture of the facility is not in keeping with the “Colonial” architecture of many buildings along Route 7. People leaving the facility will have to cross Route 7 to travel north.

These objections make little sense to me. The Society is taking measures to minimize any potential noise. The building will be recessed from the road and any noise will certainly be drowned out by the traffic noises on Route 7.

Route 7 is an already well-trafficked road and the Society building will not be a high-volume facility.

There are many buildings along Route 7 that are modern in their appearance, ranging from car dealerships to office buildings and medical complexes (which are high-traffic facilities)

The objection about having to cross Route 7 to travel north can be made about every building on that side of Route 7 and could be made about every facility or business on the opposite side if someone wishes to travel south on Route 7.

The Human Society does such fine work in rescuing and treating pets in need of care and finding forever homes.

Mark Rubinstein