Woodcock Nature Center is inviting the community for a one-of-a-kind hiking, beer and soda tasting experience at Frothy Forage on Saturday, April 30 (rain date: May 1) between 12-5 p.m. At secret locations along the Woodcock trails, participants will sample unique craft beers courtesy of event partner Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield.

An event for the entire family, Frothy Forage also includes samplings of Connecticut’s own Hosmer Mountain Soda products as well as some Izze Sparkling Soda. New partner Owl’s Brew (female-founded and CT-based) will also introduce its Boozy Tea at the event. Furry family members are welcome too and will enjoy some sips and goodies along the trek plus an opportunity to win a prize for the best photo at Woodcock’s new #CanineCanoe photo opp spot.

Frothy Forage will delight the senses throughout the afternoon with everything from animal encounters, kid’s activities and Uncle Leo’s doughnuts, to live music with Matt Greene, Joan Wallace and Snacks At Home, and, of course, food for purchase — this year from Ridgefield’s Genoa Wood Fired Pizza Truck.

All proceeds from this unique event will benefit environmental education programs at Woodcock Nature Center. The event draws over 300 guests throughout the day. Admission for individuals age 21-and-over is $55 and includes one souvenir tasting glass per ticket purchased, snacks and goodies from the event sponsors, and a one-of-a-kind trek through the woods and wetlands of Woodcock with beer and soda sampling at six stations along the way. Food is available for purchase until 5 p.m.

Admission is $25 for spectators, designated drivers and kids age 3-and-up, who are welcome to enjoy the non-alcoholic offerings and on-site activities. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Tickets are advanced purchase only; timed tickets are required and available online.

Woodcock Nature Center thanks event sponsors and partners Nod Hill Brewery, Fairfield County Bank, Hosmer Mountain Beverages, Boxed Water, Outdoor Sports Center, Uncle Leo’s, Owl’s Brew, Izze Sparkling Soda and Wilton Go Green.