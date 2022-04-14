The following is information issued by the Town of Wilton regarding an upcoming year-long construction project to install a natural gas line and a water main on New Canaan Rd.

As part of an Aquarion/Eversource project proposed for New Canaan Rd., the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT-DOT) is requiring Wilton to issue an approval of a traffic detour pattern before CT-DOT will issue its permit for the project work to begin. Lt. Dave Hartman of the Wilton Police Department, Director of Public Works Frank Smeriglio, and Wilton Town Planner Michael Wrinn have been working with Aquarion since last year on a review of what’s planned.

Because New Canaan Rd. is a state-owned road, all work is being authorized by the state.

Town officials want to make sure residents understand that what’s being proposed is a year-long project.

As part of the Town’s review, Aquarion is required to issue information to residents (see below). Town officials are requiring the company to:

send information to residents on New Canaan Rd., all other roads along the detour and roads adjacent to New Canaan Rd. send the pamphlets to the media to publish create a page on its website to have information about the project and a place to provide updates

Town officials say the intent is to give residents an opportunity to provide comments to Aquarion and Eversource, which will be accepted through May 1. Comments should be emailed to Dennis Fields or Ken Zembrzuski.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice clarified that residents living in the project area will have access on New Canaan Rd. and the impacted roads off of New Canaan Rd.

The Board of Selectmen will hear a detailed presentation and discussion at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 19.

Letter Sent to Neighbors

Dear Neighbor,

Aquarion Water Company and Eversource would like to share details of a joint water and gas project taking place in your community.

Aquarion – Southwest Regional Pipeline Transmission Water Main

Eversource – New Canaan to Wilton Gas Main

What You Can Expect

The enclosed fact sheet and map provide more information about the details of our work. Please review it carefully as it contains specific information about work schedules, traffic patterns and how you can verify the identity of an employee or contractor from Aquarion Water or Eversource.

As we perform our work, we continue following the guidance issued by federal, state, and regulatory officials concerning certain job tasks during the coronavirus health crisis.

Our work for this project will take place along the following road:

Route 106 (New Canaan Rd.) from Old Kings Hwy to Belden Hill Rd.



Working to Serve You Better

We are committed to being good neighbors and performing our work with the utmost respect for you and your property. As construction professionals, we also know that living within a work zone can be challenging and we will do our best to minimize any disruption.

Staying connected to you is also an important part of our work. If you have any questions or need any additional information regarding this resiliency work, please contact us. We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work together to complete this important water pipeline and gas system project.

Sincerely,

Dennis Fields

Aquarion Water Company

Senior Engineer

203.362.3057

email

Ken Zembrzuski

Eversource Energy

Senior Project Manager

860.665.3452

email

Project Fact Sheet

Aquarion Water Company and Eversource Energy

Providing reliable drinking water and delivering natural gas service to our customers is our mission. Achieving this goal requires periodic infrastructure improvements in our service areas. Aquarion and Eversource realized a unique opportunity to collaborate with the installation of new water and natural gas pipelines as one combined project. The efficiencies created by collaborating together is expected to reduce the construction schedule.

We are pleased to share with you a summary of our work scheduled for Wilton, Connecticut.

Aquarion Water — Southwest Regional Pipeline Water Main

The Aquarion Water Company project will strengthen the resiliency of the existing Southwest Regional Pipeline (SWRP) with the installation of a new water pipeline. Once operational, the new pipeline will be one measure to improve drought resilience through increased pipe capacity.

The new 36-inch diameter ductile iron water main will parallel the existing water main located in New Canaan Rd., also known as Rte. 106. The Wilton phase of the project begins at the Belden Hill water tanks and proceeds approximately 1.8 miles southwest to the New Canaan town line at the Silvermine River. Future phases of work extend the pipe further southwest through New Canaan.

Eversource Gas — New Canaan to Wilton Gas Main

At Eversource, we know our customers rely on us to deliver reliable energy every day, and it’s a responsibility we take seriously. Protecting and strengthening the natural gas distribution system is vital to achieving that goal, particularly as the demand for natural gas increases. That’s why we are investing $9 million in this multi-phase resiliency project during 2022. Coupled with our everyday efforts, this is an investment in our future and yours to deliver reliable energy and superior customer service.

During this first phase of the project, Eversource Gas will be installing approximately two miles of 16-inch gas pipeline to improve system resiliency between New Canaan and Wilton and increase the availability of gas supply options. This connection allows natural gas to flow between the communities, making sure that gas is always there when customers need it. The project provides a link to potential access to natural gas in areas where clean efficient natural gas has not been an option.

What You Can Expect:

Construction for this phase is scheduled to begin April 2022 and end in December 2022. The pipelines are to be constructed in the state or town rights-of-way. Most will occur in the road — resulting in minimal impacts to private property. Burns Construction has been awarded the contract and three crews will work on this project. Construction hours will occur Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Traffic control, including police officers, flaggers and signage, will help maintain safe work zones and ensure unobstructed passage for emergency vehicles. All school bus stops will remain at their current locations. The roadway will remain open for school buses and emergency vehicles. All other vehicular traffic will follow traffic control and posted detour routes. For residents living within the project area, please coordinate with Traffic Control for access to your property through the work area. The work on Rte. 106 will require the closure of a section of the road as shown on the included detour plans. In addition, electronic billboards will be installed to inform the public and provide daily updates throughout construction. Project updates including construction status, work schedule, changes in traffic patterns and detours will be posted weekly on Aquarion’s website. All Eversource and Aquarion employees and contractors carry identification that they will gladly show.



Working to Serve You Better:

Aquarion Water and Eversource are committed to being good neighbors while we are in your neighborhood. If you have any questions or need any additional information, please contact the Aquarion Water project representative Dennis Fields at 203.362.3057 or the Eversource project representative Ken Zembrzuski at 860.665.3452.