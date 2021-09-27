ZOOM Panel Discussion on Affordable Housing to Feature Thomas, Haskell and P&Z Chair Tomasetti

Wilton residents will get the opportunity to learn more about affordable housing, including what legislators representing Wilton say as well as perspective from Wilton Planning & Zoning Commission Chair Rick Tomasetti. Hosted by Wilton State Rep. Stephanie Thomas and State Sen. Will Haskell, the legislators say the discussion will examine the meaning, role, and impact of affordable housing on Wilton.

The first portion of the discussion will serve as an overview of the bills proposed during the 2021 session and a review of HB 6107, the final bill that was passed in May. Members of the public may be able to participate by submitting questions during the event.

The panel discussion will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, via ZOOM, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and will also include Danielle Dobin, chair of the Westport Planning and Zoning Commission, on the panel. The event will be moderated by GOOD Morning Wilton editor Heather Borden Herve.

Register online.