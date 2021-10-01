13 WHS Students Named 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program “Commended Students”

Heather Borden Herve, GMW Editor
Back Row (L-R): WHS Principal Dr. Robert O'Donnell, Shivansh Khandelwal, Rubin Jha, Julian Pojano, Elizabeth Vermeulen, Alexandra Fordsman, Matthew Huang; Front row (L-R): Sriya Peddinti, Rhea Pal, Alice Ding, Rebecca Hsu, Amelia Hughes, Olivia Newfield and Melanie Rutherford

The 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized 13 Wilton High School students as Commended Students. These Commended Students placed among the top 5% of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The WHS students are: Alice Z. Ding, Alexandra C. Fordsman, Rebecca L. Hsu, Matthew E. Huang, Amelia J. Hughes, Rubin D. Jha, Shivansh Khandelwal, Olivia E. Newfield, Rhea Pal, Sriya Peddinti, Julian M. Pojano, Melanie S. Rutherford and Elizabeth Vermeulen.

 

