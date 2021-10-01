Wilton Playshop Announces 84th Season

The Wilton Playshop will be opening its 2021-2022 season, live and in person, with the one-act musical ironically titled, [title of show]. Directed by Nancy L. Meyer with musical direction by Zachary Kampler, the show will run from Oct. 29-Nov. 13, 2021.

[title of show], with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell, tells a mostly true story about friends writing an untitled musical. Jeff and Hunter decide to enter a festival and write a musical in three weeks. They call in their friends, Heidi and Susan, to help them create and produce the show that remains untitled. What follows is the rollercoaster of collaboration, writing, performing, laughing, arguing, and dreaming. [title of show] truly captures the fun and frustrations of the creative process with friends. It’s a comedy, so rest assured that someone will find a way to rebuild the bridges and save the relationships — and possibly the show.

A one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be presented on Dec. 10-12, 2021. Adapted and performed by Patrick Spadaccino with direction by Scott Brill, this classic 19th-century tale of the greed, bitterness, and the harsh reality of life is in stark contrast to the joyous Christmas season. Spadaccino plays 25 different roles in the 90-minute performance, bringing life to each character.

Art by Yasmina Reza with direction by Lynne Colatrella will be staged from Feb. 11- 26, 2022. The comedy, which raises questions about art and friendship, concerns three long-time friends. Serge, indulging his penchant for modern art, buys a large, expensive, completely white painting. Marc is horrified and their relationship suffers considerable strain as a result of their differing opinions about what constitutes “art.” Ivan, caught in the middle of the conflict, tries to please and mollify both of them. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the canvas, using it as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. As their arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendships. At the breaking point, Serge hands Marc a felt tip pen and dares him: “Go on.” This is where the friendship is finally tested and the aftermath of action and its reaction affirms the power of those bonds.

The final show of the Playshop’s 84th season will be the musical Evita. Directed by Karen Morello with musical direction by Zachary Kampler, the show will be performed April 22-May 7, 2022. Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood. Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America before her death from cancer at age 33. The events in Evita’s life are presented in song and commented on by the show’s narrator, Che. Well-known numbers from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece include “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.” Ticket holders for the canceled 2020 performance will be contacted and their seats will be honored for the 2022 performance.

