Wilton Library will present the diverse works of “G&B Cultural Center Artists” in its September art exhibition, opening on Friday, Sept. 8 with a reception from 6-7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

G&B Cultural Center is a non-profit organization in Wilton supporting the visual and performing arts in a local and collaborative manner for all ages. Its historic building, preserved on the National Historic Register, has evolved into a modern, thriving art center offering artists’ studios, workshops in music and visual arts, and hosting exhibits, concerts, and demonstrations.

At least 19 artists from the group will be exhibiting their works in an array of styles, media choices, and subject matter. The artists are Joanne Bryant (Redding), Christina Calzolari (Redding), Elainem DiBiase (South Salem, NY), Colleen Fawcett (Wilton), Alice Hayes (Ridgefield), Pat Hegnauer (Wilton), Madeline Long (New Canaan), Elisa Marmer (Ridgefield), Ingrid McCullough (Newtown), Michael Morris (Wilton), Erin Nazzaro (Georgetown), Christine O’Keefe (Redding), Leo Ortiz (Wilton), James Pascucci (Wilton), Anne Porco (New Canaan), Renee Santhouse (Wilton), Clarice Shirvell (Ridgefield), Sally VanDevanter (Westport), and Ken Woods (Wilton).

“Some of the talented artists of G&B Cultural Center are featured in our Summer Show, and we are excited to welcome them back to the library for their very own exhibition. Their organization is right here in Wilton and it has a very interesting history,”Wilton Library Art Chairman Ed MacEwen said. “I admire their artwork as well as their mission to inspire and cultivate personal creativity for people of all ages and abilities, while providing a cultural venue with wonderful spaces for artists and musicians to work.”

The exhibition runs through Friday, Sept. 29. A majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Wilton Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

The artists of G&B Cultural Center come from a range of backgrounds:

Joanne Bryant graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the College of New Rochelle, studying under successful New York City artists. Many inspiring trips were made to Manhattan’s museums and galleries, including an internship at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Following undergraduate school, sculpture study continued in Pietrasanta, Italy through Columbia University’s master’s program. Early work was primarily in stone, with figurative work in clay. As a uniquely versatile artist, a graphic design career was begun alongside sculpting. While raising her daughter, Joanne started a new business as a decorative painter. Yet a love of sculpting has always found a space in her busy life. Today Bryant works in clay from models at Silvermine Arts Center and utilizes mixed media for her abstract and figurative work. Her extraordinary finishes show a strong understanding of paint application from her years of decorative painting. Multiple awards have been won along the way and many acceptances at juried shows. Work has been sold to homes in the tri state area and as far as California including a large relief for a home in Southampton, NY. Joanne lives in Redding with her husband artist Wayne Bryant.

Although Colleen Fawcett is not new to the field of art, having taught elementary school art classes 30 years ago and currently using art in her work as a psychotherapist, creating original watercolor paintings is new for her. While on vacation in Maine she bought a small travel watercolor set on Monhegan Island and found the process of painting immensely enjoyable. The exploration of color in nature and how it changes throughout the day is fascinating yet frustrating because she cannot paint fast enough to capture enough accuracy of place, color, and light. She uses photographs to help with this challenge. Although she has always appreciated being immersed in the nature, painting has provided deeper observation and appreciation. Having raised two children, Gavin, and Ben, while working two jobs for the past 25 years, she now has the most awesome luxury of some free time. As she continues in her private psychotherapy practice, she and her husband Scott have filled much of their free time together with new adventures aboard a beautiful blue vessel, that they named Orabelle, which means beautiful seacoast. They are learning and doing all aspects of boating from engine repair and maintenance, to navigation, to keeping their boat ship-shape for their travels. And from this vessel they have new vantage points, and she paints along the way. She feels fortunate to have found another activity that will provide an entire lifetime of learning and discovery.

Madeline Long believes that beauty, harmony, and the sublime are topics rarely discussed in contemporary art, yet she returns to these words as inspiration in her work. Seeing beyond the conspicuous and capturing the vitality of nature is her great joy. Classic questions of color and composition are challenges that motivate and deliver resolution to her finished pieces. Added whimsy propelled by music, fervor, paintbrush or bondo spreader generate and inspire the creative process. As a painting's narrative unfolds, she revisits compositional structures and emotional content with her "virtual scotch & cigarette." Explorations of her environment are reoccurring themes reflecting her contrasting neighborhoods of Florida and New England. Her work is about the essence of a place both personal and evocative of a memory.

Erin Nazzaro is a Connecticut born artist. She started doing very detailed pencil work at a young age and gradually she was drawn into painting and the exciting world of color. Travels to Mexico and the South American countries of Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, and Colombia provide much of the inspiration for her work. Her painting is based in realism with abstract qualities. It is bold, expressive, and colorful. She is especially drawn to rural areas of these beautiful countries. She paints the people, landscapes, animals and birds.

In the late 1990's Anne Porco began taking classes at Silvermine School of Art with Kirill Doron, Nomi Silvermine, and Will Nathans. Later she studied privately with Jesus Villarreal and Hege Haugen both graduates of the Florence Academy of Art. She was a member of the New Street Guild of Artists in Connecticut. She participated in Still Life, Figure, and Landscape workshops with Leo Mancini-Hresko, Teresa Oaxaca, Carmelo Blandino, Kathy Andersen, and Justin Weist. She mostly works in the realist genre in oils although more recently she has begun to explore acrylics and abstract realism. She currently maintains a studio at G&B Cultural Center.

Award-winning artist Clarice Shirvell , long-time resident of Ridgefield, of Argentine descent, is well known for her accomplishments in both pen and ink drawings, and acrylic paintings inspired by nature. Her artwork has been purchased for both private and public collections and has been in over 50 solo, juried, and group shows in both museums and galleries. A graduate of Marymount College with a BA degree in Studio Art, the artist sketches in pen and ink and paints en plein air as a form of meditation. The artist's process includes writing and meditating, and her style is characterized by loose and expressive brush strokes. Shirvell is the founder and instructor of "The Artist's Way Study Group" and was the curator of The Meetinghouse Gallery in Ridgebury. She won the 2021 Artist in Residency at Ridgefield Guild of Artists and 2022 Artful Grant and RPAC residency where each concluded with a solo show featuring new series of work. Currently, Clarice has her own studio at the G&B Cultural Center in Wilton where she works on painting commissions and book illustrations.www.clariceshirvellartist.weebly.com

