The Wilton Woman’s Club will host bestselling author Jane Green as its special guest speaker for the club’s Fall Kickoff Meeting, at Wilton Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Green will answer questions about her novel, Sister Stardust, inspired by the true-life story of troubled icon Talitha Getty in the 1960’s. She will sign copies of the book, which attendees may bring with them or purchase at the event from Elm Street Booksellers. This meeting is open to all women who live or work in Wilton.

Woman’s Club President Maria Wilcox said the club is excited to hear Green speak about her first historical fiction book.

“Usually, our September meeting is the Fall Fashion Show, which showcases styles from Wilton boutiques. This year we decided to shake-up our program calendar and will present the Fall Fashion Show on Nov. 12 at the Cannon Grange.”

She added that at the first meeting, attendees will also learn about Wilton Woman’s Club events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for the 2023-24 year.

September is membership renewal time for the WWC.

New this year, in collaboration with several Wilton retailers, the WWC is offering member rewards with a coupon card for 15% off of one item at each participating location: BChic, Blue Star Bazaar, Open House, and Signature Style. Coupon cards will be mailed directly to members once they register.

“We are grateful for our partnership with these Wilton retailers, which we hope encourages our membership to shop locally,” Wilcox said. “I hope to see both new and old faces in the crowd on Sept. 12 at the Wilton Library who are eager to have fun, collaborate with other woman and volunteer with local organizations, which provide assistance to our fellow Wilton community members.”

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women.

Today, the Wilton Woman’s Club is a dynamic organization that thrives on service, philanthropy, and comradery. The club welcomes women of all ages, backgrounds, and talents. The objectives of the WWC are to serve, learn, and connect women through community service, social activities, and education. The Wilton Woman’s Club has contributed over $250,000 within the past decade to local, non-profit organizations and scholarships for Wilton High School seniors.

Visit the WWC website for more information on activities and membership.