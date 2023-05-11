Wilton High School held its first-ever International Food Competition on Wednesday afternoon, May 10. Not only was it a culinary offering to thank WHS teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week but judges (including GOOD Morning Wilton editor Heather Borden Herve) enjoyed a variety of tastes and treats created by students to celebrate food from around the globe.

The competition was part of the WHS’s annual Festival, a celebration of world languages, cultures, and arts organized by students on the Festival Committee. They were supported by French/Spanish teacher Simon Bulenzi and world language instructional co-leader Lauren Kantor, who are Festival Committee advisors, and the WHS PTSA, including Vice President Lara Paschalides.

The competition was open to all students, who could enter individually or in pairs.

Members of the staff and from the community were invited to judge dishes in three categories — appetizers, main dishes, and desserts. In all, there were 12 appetizers, 17 main dishes, and 27 desserts entered and three winners were chosen in each category.

First-prize winners received a $20 Wilton Deli gift card and won the opportunity to spend an hour in the Rise Doughnuts kitchen. Second-prize winners received a $60 Wilton Deli gift card and third-prize winners received a $40 Wilton Deli gift card.

Organizers also held a drawing for the staff members who participated as judges. The winner, social studies teacher Anthony Presta, won the prize of creating a Wilton Deli sandwich that will be named after him.

The Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake won second prize in the dessert category. Credit: contributed

The Greek mezzo platter won first prize in the appetizer category. Credit: contributed

Grandma’s Secret Nuts won third prize in the appetizer category. Credit: contributed

WHS International Food Competition Winners

Appetizers

1st Place: Maria Paschalidis (9th grade) — Mezze Platter, Greece

2nd Place: Apoorva Diviti and Ananya Peddinti (10th grade) — Bhel Puri, India

3rd Place: Ethan Englebright (11th grade) — Grandma’s Secret Nuts, USA

Main Dishes

1st Place: Rudra Khanijau (10th grade) — Butter Chicken, India

2nd Place: Mohini Rathore and Adeeva Ghuman (9th grade) — Butter Chicken, India

3rd Place: Connor Boland (10th grade) — German Potato Pancakes, Germany

Desserts

1st Place: Margaret Vogelmann and Adelaide Francia (10th grade) — Crème Brûlée, France

2nd Place: Kate Harrell (9th grade) — Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake, USA

3rd Place: Nathan Raman and Curt Brichowski (10th grade) — Lemon Tart, France