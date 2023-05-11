Some of the Wilton Police Department‘s outstanding personnel were honored Wednesday afternoon, May 10 at the 21st annual awards ceremony held at Wilton Library.

“It lets our officers be recognized, showing that the town appreciates all the great work that they do,” Chief Thomas Conlan said following a ceremony that included friends and family members, police commissioners, and First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

Close to two dozen members of the force were acknowledged for various acts of bravery, hard work, mindfulness, and the care and commitment they’ve shown toward the community.

“I just want to publicly thank you for what you do for the town,” said Vanderslice, who made special mention of the family members of police personnel.

She acknowledged their sacrifice, praising them for “supporting them, helping make them who they are so they can do the job they do,” she said.

Chris Giovino, chair of the Police Commission, noted the importance of this award ceremony.

“On behalf of Tom (Sinchak) and Adrienne (Reedy) and myself, we really look forward to this day,” he said. “It’s really great that we acknowledge the work that you men and women do because we would be lost without you.”

He also praised the families, noting that he too grew up with relatives on the force.

“It’s all about the families … the kids and the spouses,” he said.

Ofc. William Whitman, who received several honors throughout the ceremony for his participation in various incidents, was named the Police Officer of the Year for 2022.

Officer William Whitman, Wilton’s Officer of the Year, receives one of several certificates of merit Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officer William Whitman shakes hands with Police Commissioner Adrienne Reedy afrter being awarded Police Officer of the Year for 2022. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officer of the Year William Whitman listens to comments about his work from Chief Thomas Conlan. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Originally a dispatcher with the town beginning in 2016, Whitman applied to and trained at the Connecticut Police Academy for three years, ultimately being sworn in as an officer in November 2019.

Ofc. Eric Patenaude, who was honored as Officer of the Year in 2016, was named Community Officer of the Year for 2022.

Officer Eric Patenaude, at right, receives congratulations from Chief Thomas Conlan for his award of Community Officer of the Year. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officer Eric Patenaude receives the award for the Community Police Officer of the Year. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Community Officer of the Year for 2022 Officer Eric Patenaude, his wife, Candice, and their two-month old, Calder Bo. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Many around town know Patenaude, the K-9 officer, by his “partner,” the German shepherd K-9 Baso.

While he started with the Wilton department in 2014, Patenaude originally received his training as a canine handler through the U.S. Marine Corps., deploying in Afghanistan and Iraq during his eight-year tenure.

A special first-time award was given to Ofc. Elise Ackerman in recognition of her struggle with breast cancer and full recovery, the story of which she and the department shared with the Wilton community.

Ackerman, who recently has served as School Resource Officer, originally joined the Wilton force in 2014.

Officer Elise Ackerman receives a special new award for enduring her struggle with cancer. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officer Elise Ackerman, who received a special award for her challenges through 2022 recovering from cancer, gets playful with her son, Landon, 3. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Austin Ackerman, 6, son of Officer Elise Ackerman, tries on his mom’s hat. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

The department’s Civilian Blue Angel Award, which is given for exceptional service to the community, was awarded to Wilton Safe Rides, which is now in its 10th year.

“Over the years the demand for service has increased,” Conlan noted, with the average number of weekend rides provided to teens up more than 50% since the program started.

Members of Wilton Safe Rides receives the police department’s Civilian Blue Angel Award for their commitment to helping the community. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Police Chief Thomas Conlan opens the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Police Commission Adrienne Reedy leads the convocation for the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officer Steven Anuszkiewicz, left, and Officer Graham O’Gorman were among the honorees at Wednesday’s ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officer Malcolm Hayes is acknowledged for his life-saving efforts in responding to a heroin overdose. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Officer Chris Ventura, left, and Sgt. Jon Patry watch the ceremony. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

From left, Police Commission Chair Chris Giovino, Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla, and Police Commissioner Adrienne Reedy. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice and Police Chief Thomas Conlan chat before the program. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Chief Thomas Conlan, at left, congratules Officer Graham O’Gorman on his work. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Chief Thomas Conlan shares about the work of, from left, Sgt. Arnault Baker, Officer William Whitman, and Lt. Steven Rangel in apprehending suspects for forgery, mail theft, and check fraud. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Capt. Gregg Phillipson during the Pledge of Allegiance. Credit: Jarret Liotta / GOOD Morning Wilton

Others acknowledged with awards for specific actions included:

Letters of Commendation

Ofc. Kevin Maloney (2)

Ofc. Eric Patenaude (2)

Det. Edward Dolenk (2)

Ofc. William Whitman

SRO Frank Razzaia

Ofc. Graham O’Gorman

Sgt. Anthony Cocco

Ofc. Mark Canepari

Ofc. Christopher Ventura

Lt. Gregg Phillipson

Det. Sgt. Anna Tornello

K-9 Baso

Letters of Recognition

Ofc. Graham O’Gorman

Det. Eva Zimnoch

Ofc. Steven Gelineau

Ofc. Shawn Frendt

Ofc. Steven Anuszkiewicz

Sgt. Robert Smaldone

Sgt. Anthony Cocco (2)

Ofc. Brandon Harris

Ofc. Jeton Ejupi

Ofc. William Whitman (3)

Ofc. Matthew Cisewski

Ofc. Frank Razzaia

Det. Edward Dolenk

Ofc. Paul Lichtenberger

Lt. Steven Rangel

Sgt. Arnault Baker

Ofc. Wojtek Brodzinski

Life-Saving Pin

Ofc. Brandon Harris

Ofc. Malcolm Hayes

Ofc. Christopher Ventura

Ofc. Michael Cisewski

Citation of Commendation Pin

Ofc. William Whitman

Det. Sgt. Anna Tornello

Ofc. Mark Canepari