Wilton High School Theatre completes this year’s theater season with the Disney classic, Mary Poppins. The stage production, based on the books by P.L Travers and the 1964 Disney movie musical, is a favorite for all ages. With new music from the writing duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe and book written by Julian Fellows (“Downton Abbey”), the story of the magical nanny comes to life with many of the Sherman brothers’ familiar songs, including “Jolly Holiday,” “Feed the Birds,” “Step in Time,” “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

With over 75 WHS students in the cast, crew, and orchestra, WHS Theatre has spent the last three months creating the tale of the troubled Banks family at 17 Cherry Tree Ln. that is visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins, who ultimately teaches the family the lifelong lessons of gratitude, acceptance, and joy.

For the first time, Wilton High School is also working with ZFX Flying, the company responsible for the flying effects in the original Broadway production to add the extraordinary element of flight to this production.

The production of Mary Poppins is generously sponsored by ASML. The WHS Theatre press release quotes an ASML spokesperson about the support: “ASML is proud to support the communities where our employees live, work, and play. We are committed to increasing access to the performing arts, and our sponsorship of Wilton High School Theatre supports a ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ production! Bravo to the cast and crew of Marry Poppins!”

Ella DeLuca plays the titular role in the WHS Theatre production of “Mary Poppins” Credit: contributed / WHS Theatre

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online. Performances will be held on May 18, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m., and on May 20 and 21 at 1 p.m. in the Clune Center for the Arts (395 Danbury Rd.). Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. Seating is general admission, and the theatre will open to the audience 30 minutes before curtain. For group information or reservation questions call 203.762.0381, ext. 6205.

The cast, crew and musicians include: Nicole Allers, Emily Baer, Daisy Beach, Lucy Beach, Sarah Bennett, Julia Bloss, Reina Calafell, Aiden Cannavino, Ryan Cohen, Josie Coleman, Tyler Coppola, Norah Corrigan, Will DeBernardis, Ella DeLuca, Jackie DiCenzo, Haldan Dickinson, Samantha Dorne, Will Drew, Allie Eidt, Jake Enman, Skyler Espinoza, Erin Famous, Shae Farago, Amelia Fleming, Thomas Fletcher, Eli Foodman, Albert Furman, Connie Gao, Aijalon Gordon, Clarissa Greis, Tess Gunning, Avni Gupta, Lydia Hall, Elle Hawthorne, Grace Hoermann, Nick Huberty, Hannah Hsu, Savannah Joseph, Isabella Kaoud, Miya Lasher, Kokona Layne, Sayuki Layne, Mackenna Lindauer, Alex Lyon, Hannah McCall, Reina McDermott, Ellie Meyer, Kara Mobyed, Connor Murphy, Ellis Nichols, Melissa Ongley, Illeas Paschalidis, Maria Paschalidis, Henry Purcell, Joy Ren, Erin Robins, Kate Rusin, Finnegan Ryder, Lyra Sharma, Alex Shiue, Nick Somma, Robin Somma, Thomas Stofega, Grace Todd, Alex Wang, Kendra Ward, Rebecca Wax, Henry Wiltamuth, and Joshua Zheng.