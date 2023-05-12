Last month, the Wilton Woman’s Club brought back its Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser, its signature Wilton event that traditionally ushers in spring and brings people together for a worthy cause.

The Club hosted a crowd of approximately 170 appreciative attendees at Rolling Hills Country Club, and guests enjoyed a luncheon while seeing designs from the Nordstrom at the SoNo Collection in this year’s fashion show. Sspring styles were modeled by members of the club.

The event raised funds to benefit the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

Each year, the Wilton Woman’s Club (WWC) selects one local non-profit as the beneficiary for the annual event. Last fall, the WWC Philanthropy Committee co-chairs Donna Peterson and Clare Murphy led the review of numerous local organizations that provide essential services to the Wilton community and beyond. The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County was selected based on need, as higher prices and inflation are causing much more food insecurity throughout Fairfield County.

The Food Bank supplements the Wilton Food Pantry with fresh produce, meat and poultry. Each week, volunteers from the WWC go to the Food Bank and select these essential foods to bring back to the Wilton community. Every month the Wilton Food Pantry serves approximately 350 eligible Wilton residents or 100 households.

During 2021, the Food Bank distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of food to its member agencies and programs at a savings to them of more than $2.2 million over the wholesale costs of food.

Visit the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County website to learn more about all that the organization does to combat hunger in the local communities. Contributions are still welcome through the Wilton Woman’s Club website.

The WWC also thanked the 2023 Fashion Show Fundraiser Sponsors: Merit Financial Advisors, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Waveny — Visiting Nurse & Hospice, Aroma Beauty & Wellness Spa, and GOOD Morning Wilton.

The Wilton Woman’s Club is currently offering a “Try Before You Buy” program for people to check out their activities during the month of May without joining. Learn more about this offer and the Club’s book club, dinner club and walking club, plus volunteer opportunities in the community when you visit the Wilton Woman’s Club website for more information.

