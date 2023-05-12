The following was compiled from a press release announcement by the Town of Wilton

Hollie M. Rapp, the Manager of Assessing and Tax Collection for the Town of Wilton, is notifying Wilton property owners of their responsibilities to provide information to the town for the state-mandated property revaluation.

The Town of Wilton is conducting a revaluation to establish updated real estate assessments for the Oct. 1, 2023 grand list. The Town of Wilton has contracted with Vision Government Solutions, Inc., a state of Connecticut certified revaluation company, to assist the assessor in completing the revaluation project.

The accuracy of the data is vital to the accuracy and uniformity of the assessments. Town officials are offering a different options for Wilton property owners to provide them with the necessary information for their property.

A data mailer will be sent to all residential property owners this weekend, and residents can expect to receive them next week. Property owners will be asked to fill out the data mailer and send it to Vision Government Solutions, Inc.

Data mailers can be submitted by email (the mailer will also list the email address). Another option is to complete the mailer form and, where necessary, make any corrections and mail it back using the enclosed postage-paid envelope.

A response to this mailing with or without changes is required within 10 days of the receipt of the letter. If there is no response to the letter, the information on file along with possible estimates for the property will be used for valuation purposes.

Keep in mind that properties may require inspections based on changes received or enumerated on the data mailer, if the property was recently sold, if the property has an open building permit, or randomly for quality control purposes.

Property owners who have any questions can contact the Assessor’s Office at 203.563.0121 or 203.563.0166.