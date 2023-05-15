Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 5-11, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five residential properties changed hands. 

Four single-family homes transferred to new owners. They ranged in price from $860,000 to $1,212,000. A Glen Ridge condominium, which sold for $455,000, was also among the latest transfers.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

134 Range Road: Matthew C. and Jessica M. Brand to Kate Marie Keller, for $860,000

28 Walnut Place: Edward T. and Maureen Papp to Daniel Thomas O’Neill and Jessica Lynn O’Neill, for $1,212,000

15 Glen Ridge: Lisa S. Mendelson to Christopher and Andrea Blake, for $455,000

698 Nod Hill Road: US Bank Trust to Lauryn and Conor Soden, for $1,131,000

3 Mohackemo Drive (Norwalk/Wilton Line): Erika and Stephen A. Surace to ZF SPV, LLC, for $879,000

