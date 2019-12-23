$2.05 Million Home Leads Wilton Real Estate Report (Dec. 13-18): 5 Properties Sold, 1 for over $2 million
Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Dec. 13-18, five Wilton properties changed ownership–including one that sold for $2,050,000. The land transfers recorded during that time (including address, sale price and photo where available) were:
Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.
- 95 Musket Ridge Rd.: Yuefei Xie and Qi Tan to Swamy Chandrashekarnanjunda and Meghana Sh, for $692,000.
- 28 Hulda Hill Rd.: Harry and Elizabeth Cook III to Izak and Autum Smith, for $610,000
- 18 English Dr.: Bernard Hughes to unidentified buyers, for $2,050,000
- 19 Hanford Ln.: Steven Cuff and Lora Sforza to Joseph Cuff, for $425,000
- 140 Old Kingdom Rd.: Joanne Tuscano to Arley and Gabriel Carr Harris, for $475,000