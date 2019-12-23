Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the days between Dec. 13-18, five Wilton properties changed ownership–including one that sold for $2,050,000. The land transfers recorded during that time (including address, sale price and photo where available) were:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

95 Musket Ridge Rd.: Yuefei Xie and Qi Tan to Swamy Chandrashekarnanjunda and Meghana Sh, for $692,000.

28 Hulda Hill Rd.: Harry and Elizabeth Cook III to Izak and Autum Smith, for $610,000

18 English Dr.: Bernard Hughes to unidentified buyers, for $2,050,000

19 Hanford Ln.: Steven Cuff and Lora Sforza to Joseph Cuff, for $425,000