2022 Wilton High School Graduation Speaker: Capt. Andy Leung, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)

Dr. Bob O’Donnell, WHS Principal: “This is a remarkable graduating Class of 2022. They are so talented among them are five students who have a future in the United States military. And today we have the honor of having Andy Leung here, father of graduating senior Ryan, who will be introducing these students. Andy graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1990 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He served for eight years, during which he rose to the rank of Captain. He served mostly overseas, first in Japan as a combat engineer, and then in Italy and Sarajevo with Marine Corps security forces. Andy, thank you for being here for this special presentation.

Andy Leung: “Thank you, Dr. O’Donnell. I’m very honored to recognize and thank five seniors who have made a commitment to serve in the United States military following their graduation today. While they’re embarking on different paths for their service, their decision to serve and protect our country is admirable and to be commended. As my own military experience was one of the most challenging and rewarding times of my life, I wish the same impactful experience for these young men. Most of them, I think I’ve known them since about kindergarten. I’ve enjoyed watching them grow into fine young men and congratulate all of them on their accomplishments. I’m therefore pleased to acknowledge all five students. Please hold your applause until I announce all five students. Please rise as I announce your name.

“Max Andrews — Max will attend the United States Military Academy at West Point. I believe you report in for service in about two weeks, right? Congratulations on receiving your Congressional nomination and appointment.

“Ben Calabrese — Ben looks forward to attending the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall of 2023. He’ll first attend one year of prep school at Trinity Pauling.

“Aiden Hall — Aiden will participate in Army ROTC at the University of Connecticut. He has earned the four-year Army/National Guard, Minuteman Scholarship. Congratulations, Aiden.

“Eddie Keller — Eddie will attend the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. We just found out right before the ceremony he’ll be participating in ROTC. Congratulations.

“Grant Masterson — Grant looks forward to attending the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall of 2023. He’ll first attend prep school at Choate Rosemary Hall.

“On behalf of the Wilton High School community, congratulations to all of you. We thank you for your commitment to serve, and as we say in the Navy, I wish you fair winds and following seas. Being a Navy alum, I don’t normally say this, but I’ll say it to you guys: Go Army, Go Maritime Academy! Thank you, and congratulations.”