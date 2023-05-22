The Wilton Chamber of Commerce has announced that the opening date for its Wilton Farmers’ Market 2023 season will be on Wednesday, May 31. Supported by its main sponsor, Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Wilton, the farmers’ market will once again return to the heart of Wilton Center at the Town Green (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.) and will operate every Wednesday from 12-5 p.m., from May 31-Oct. 25.

The market will feature local Connecticut farmers offering seasonal and organic produce; fresh baked goods and pastries; food vendors with a selection of lunch items; fresh seafood; local artists and crafters offering original and one-of-a-kind art and jewelry pieces; a variety of all-natural and organic skincare; eco-friendly home-goods; healthcare products; gourmet food items; and native plants and flowers for home and garden.

Two other Wilton businesses — The Painted Cookie and ONS-Wilton — have partnered with the Chamber as Farmers’ Market sponsors this season, enabling the market to offer “weekly live musical entertainment, vendor opportunities for local non-profit organizations, a venue for community gatherings, and a place to educate the public about eating locally and making nutritious, healthy food choices,” according to the Chamber press release.

For questions regarding the market and vendor space availability, contact Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero via email or by calling 203.762.0567.