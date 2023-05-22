GOOD Morning Wilton is a proud sponsor of A Better Chance (ABC) of Wilton’s signature fundraising event: The House Tour. The 2023 House Tour will be held on Friday, June 2 in Wilton. To purchase tickets for the Tour, visit the ABC of Wilton 2023 House Tour Ticket Page. And if you’ve already bought your tickets, stay tuned for the special announcement of the lucky GMW Prize Winner, coming soon!

Wilton is a beautiful town with many exquisite homes. For those who have an interest in decorating, design, and architecture, or anyone who simply enjoys spending the day among friendly neighbors in lovely surroundings, organizers hope the community will participate in the House Tour fundraising event benefitting A Better Chance of Wilton.

The House Tour will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, and ticketholders will have the opportunity to explore each captivating home at their own pace until 3 p.m.

This year’s House Tour features six distinguished Wilton properties, each showcasing the style and personality of its gracious homeowners. Whether it’s the lovingly renovated historic antique; chic designer-owned colonial; minimalist mid-century modern; sprawling country estate; or well-appointed contemporary manor, each home will surprise, delight and inspire guests. For security purposes, the property addresses will be disclosed upon ticket pick-up.

Additionally, organizers are offering a VIP Luncheon at one of the spectacular homes. VIP attendees can savor a beverage from The Vintage Horse and indulge in a light lunch with friends anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. while transitioning between homes on the tour. To secure a VIP ticket, visit the ABC of Wilton 2023 House Tour Ticket Page, scroll down, and select “VIP – House Tour Tickets (includes al fresco lunch).”

Embark on a day of discovery, exploring Wilton’s distinct homes and witnessing design excellence firsthand. Ticket purchases are tax-deductible and all proceeds will support A Better Chance of Wilton.

Since 1996, A Better Chance of Wilton’s purpose has been to offer highly motivated high school students of color the opportunity to live in Wilton and obtain an exemplary secondary education that might not be available to them in their home districts. The goal of the program is to affirm and nurture Wilton’s ABC Scholars’ potential and help prepare them for college and their future. A Better Chance of Wilton is fully funded by the community. For more information, visit the ABC of Wilton website.