This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” cover Wilton High School girls golf and freshman boys lacrosse. Plus, Gretchen McMahon has some photos from the track teams’ celebration of their graduating seniors.

Gretchen McMahon Photography

WHS Girls Outdoor track celebrated its seniors Wednesday, May 17 at the last home meet of the season against St. Joe’s. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WHS Boys Outdoor Track honored its seniors on Wednesday, May 17 at Fujitani Field Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography