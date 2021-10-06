21st Ambler Farm Day Brings Thousands to Enjoy “Spectacular Day” [PHOTOS]

Wilton enjoyed the 21st Ambler Farm Day last Sunday, Oct. 3, in a return to the farm’s in-person traditional event. Thousands of fans flocked back to enjoy the many activities during the day and celebrate the historical and contemporary charm of the farm.

From apple slingshot, to scarecrow making, to visiting with the animals, taking hayrides, decorating pumpkins and more, the day was a delight for visitors. GOOD Morning Wilton editor Heather Borden Herve had a lot of fun as a volunteer at the dunk tank — and got dunked over 50 times!

Ambler Farm Executive Director Ashley Kineon wrote to thank the many individuals, businesses and organizations that it took to make the day a success.

To the Editor:

On a stunningly beautiful Sunday, Oct. 3, we celebrated our 21st Annual Ambler Farm Day. Thousands from Wilton and beyond attended this annual Wilton tradition that marks the beginning of fall and is an important fundraiser to support the ongoing operations of Ambler Farm. We were thrilled to return to our traditional format this year!

This signature event is truly about community supporting community and this year was no exception. In that spirit, we would like to express our thanks to our invaluable 150-plus volunteers who helped to run the different activities from Scarecrows to Hayrides, Concessions, Parking and especially the brave volunteers who sat in the Dunk Tank! I would like to acknowledge our supporters including: Ambler Farm Apprentices, Aspetuck Apple Barn, Bob’s Your Uncle Band, Curbside Compost, Erin Woolard, Girl Scouts, Jared Silbersher, Justamere Tree Farm, Kuss Farms, Marie Donahue, The Painted Cookie, Bob Russell, Sacred Heart Bowling Team, Town of Wilton, The Turnover Shop of Wilton, Village Market, Wilton CERT, Wilton Dept. of Public Works, Wilton Deli, Wilton Fire Dept, Wilton Historical Society, Wilton Parks & Recreation and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

This year we are especially grateful for the support we received from this year’s Ambler Farm Sponsors:

Thanks also to our Ambler Farm Day activities sponsors including A Royal Flush, Berlinetta Brewing Co., Durant’s Party Rentals, Little Pub, STA Transportation, Wilton Stop n’ Shop and Wilton Pizza & Pasta.

Last but not least, a tremendous thank you goes to our incredible dynamic duo responsible for curating and executing our Special Events: Laura Guzewicz and Amy Devore who dedicated hours ensuring the day would be fun and safe for all! Thanks to our team behind the scenes including Matthew Oricchio, Property Manager and Assistant Program Director, for ensuring the grounds and all things property and building-related were attended to, Program Director Stacey Valimont for leading our Apprentices’ efforts, and to Director of Agriculture Jonathan Kirschner and his team of dedicated farm stand volunteers, for the countless hours you spend sharing your time and talents with the Farm.

A final thanks to everyone who attended Ambler Farm Day! We hope you had a wonderful time and look forward to seeing you at the Farm again soon!

Ashley Kineon

Executive Director

Friends of Ambler Farm