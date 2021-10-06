Wilton Proclamation Recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice delivered a proclamation at Wilton Town Hall on Monday, Oct. 4, recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Suzanne Adam, the Domestic Violence Crisis Center’s executive director, spoke about shining a light on the issues around domestic violence and how the community can get involved in DVAM activities. Other speakers included State Rep. Stephanie Thomas and Wilton Police Captain Rob Cipolla. Members of the Wilton Domestic violence Task Force along with other community supporters attended the program.