Halloween Festivities and Pumpkin Parade Return to Wilton

After a one-year hiatus, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Pumpkin Parade, along with the annual Scarecrow Festival as part of the town’s Halloween Festivities. The events are being produced in partnership with the Town of Wilton, Wilton Police Department, Wilton CERT, Wilton Parks and Recreation Department, and the Wilton Historical Society.

The Scarecrow Festival begins on Oct. 15, showcasing dozens of scarecrows that will decorate Wilton Center through Nov. 1. Families, local businesses and organizations will show off their artistic talents by creating unique scarecrows that will keep watch over town from lampposts throughout Wilton Center. The Town of Wilton will again organize a fun, family-friendly scavenger hunt amongst all the scarecrows and lucky winners will win a Chamber of Commerce gift certificate, redeemable at numerous local businesses. Details on the Scavenger Hunt will be announced on the Town of Wilton website.

The highlight of the Halloween festivities is the return of the Pumpkin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2-4 p.m. The public is invited to dress up and don their Halloween best as they gather treats from Wilton’s generous participating retailers, businesses, and vendors. For the safety of the trick-or-treaters, a portion of Old Ridgefield Rd. from the Town Green to Godfrey Rd. will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the event.

Participants can also gather at the gazebo and capture a spooky or silly family portrait courtesy of Justin Baiad Photography. All proceeds will be donated to Wilton Social Services. In years past, this portion of the event has raised thousands of dollars to help local families in need during the holiday season.