34-Year Wilton Meadows Assistant Inducted into CT Certified Nursing Hall of Fame

Nicole Louis, a certified nursing assistant who celebrates her 34th anniversary at Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in April, has been inducted into the Connecticut Certified Nursing Assistant Hall of Fame in recognition of her many years of distinguished service.

Louis was honored for her selfless and tireless commitment to the residents of the nursing and rehabilitation facility on The Cannondale Campus with a surprise party on Thursday, Feb. 17 — designated “Nicole Louis Day.” Residents, their families and coworkers took part in the celebration, which featured refreshments and gifts.

A resident Louis personally cares for gave a moving speech in which she described the esteemed nursing assistant as “like a daughter to me.” Another resident read a poem in tribute to Louis, who was visibly touched by the outpouring of love and appreciation from the roomful of admiring guests.

“Nicole has been a dedicated employee at Wilton Meadows since April 4, 1988,” said Wilton Meadows Administrator Ellen Casey. “Her warm, compassionate approach and exemplary dedication have made her much-loved here, and we wanted to celebrate her outstanding achievement with a party and day in her honor. I can think of no one more deserving of induction into the Connecticut Certified Nursing Assistant Hall of Fame.”

