LETTER: Wilton Little League and Wilton Kiwanis Club Renew Partnership to “Fix the Fields”

To the Editor:

Wilton Little League (WLL) is pleased to announce that the Kiwanis Club of Wilton has pledged a major donation towards its Fix the Field Fundraising efforts.

In 1956, Wilton Kiwanis donated all the land at the Wilton YMCA including the fields, to create Wilton Kiwanis Park. In fact, one field is named for longtime Kiwanis member, Bill Terry, who launched Wilton Little League in 1954 and remained extremely active in the Little League program for almost four decades.

“We wouldn’t be here were it not for the original generosity of Wilton Kiwanis,” said Dave Drew, President of WLL. “Their renewed financial support is allowing us to take the Bill Terry field to the next level. It’s a treasured partnership that we have with Kiwanis.”

“Wilton Kiwanis’ mission is centered on serving our community with an emphasis on children, and the WLL partnership is a real home run,” said Mary Anne Mendola Franco, the Signature Community Building Chair of Wilton’s Kiwanis Club. “Thousands have treasured memories of youth baseball thanks to WLL and our support.”

Bill Terry had done so much with his time and effort to support the WLL. It’s fitting that his mini field of dreams is getting a proper facelift. As a result, our youth will get to enjoy a more realistic approach to the games ahead, and it’s truly the perfect match with Kiwanis that helps make this possible.

The backstop is so old that it no longer conforms to Little League regulations so WLL can no longer host official Little League games there. And a recent storm downed a tree on one section of the fence. The WLL is using this opportunity to make a number of field enhancements including replacing the backstop, improving spectator viewing and adding a new scoreboard.

Wilton Little League is a totally volunteer-run local charitable organization and sincerely thanks all those in the community who have devoted time and resources to keep this great program in operation.

Andy Castellano

Sponsor Coordinator

Wilton Little League