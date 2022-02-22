Wilton Real Estate Report (Feb. 11-17, 2022): Five Properties Change Hands; One Fetches Nearly $3 Million

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Feb. 11-17, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five properties transferred to new owners.

Four of those properties are pushing Wilton’s median price point into higher territory, with prices ranging from nearly $1.4 million to $2.9 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

244 Grumman Hill Road: Michael and Courtney Paige to Dylan and Barbara Ann Hobe, for $650,000

31 New Canaan Road: Gaetano and Eileen S. Ferro to Adrian and Caitrin Fadini, for $1,725,000

19 Wildwood Drive: Phillip Giovannetti and Sarah Ann Port to Monaa Zafar and Sher Afgan Mehboob, for $1,845,000

135 Seir Hill Road: 135 Seir Hill Road, LLC, to Christopher Tate and Janice L. Elliott, for $2,900,000

82 Pipers Hill Road: Robert and Patricia Crisafulli to Giovanni Cerra and Stephanie Cell, for $1,392,000