7th Annual Sip & Shop Promises Good Buys with GOOD Purpose Supporting Circle of Care

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it is the time of year for Let’s Make-Up by Janet Montalbano’s 7th Annual Holiday Sip & Shop. All proceeds from admission tickets and raffle items will benefit Circle of Care, a Wilton-based organization that provides emotional and financial assistance to children with cancer.

Organizers promise this year’s event will be “bigger than ever” with over 36 local merchants participating. And for the first time gift bags will be given to platinum sponsors, those who contribute $200.00 to Circle of Care, while supplies last. The bags will include many desirable items, such as Montalbano’s signature coffee mugs, donated by Fiona Porter of Keller Willams, and signature aprons, donated by Lynne Murphy of Berkshire Hathaway. Sponsors will also be enrolled in an exclusive raffle with a surprise grand prize.

Sip & Shop will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17, at WEPCO (48 New Canaan Rd.), from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Santa will make an appearance at 4 p.m., and many additional forms of entertainment will occur throughout the day. Event co-host, Justin Baiad of Justin Baiad Photography, will be available to offer his services, with 100% of the proceeds donated to Circle of Care.

Complimentary snacks will be provided by Dave’s Planet Pizza, Westport A & S, and Chef Luis of New Canaan. Tickets can be purchased online.