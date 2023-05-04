After a four-year hiatus, A Better Chance (ABC) of Wilton will hold its signature fundraising event — the House Tour — on Friday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Tour supports the scholarship mission of A Better Chance of Wilton.

This year’s ABC House Tour will include six distinctive homes. Members and friends of the Wilton community can purchase tickets to tour at their leisure. A VIP ticket, which includes a festive luncheon at one of the spectacular homes, is also available.

The proceeds from the House Tour benefit ABC of Wilton’s program whose purpose is to offer highly-motivated high school students of color the opportunity to live in Wilton and obtain an exemplary secondary education that may not be available to them in their home districts. The goal of the program is to affirm and nurture ABC of Wilton Scholars’ potential and help prepare them for college and their future.

Through the years, ABC of Wilton has enriched the lives of 53 scholars who have graduated from the program with an academic education at our nationally ranked high school. This year, ABC of Wilton hosted five Scholars, one of whom, Cindy, will be graduating from Wilton High School this June and will be attending Trinity College in Hartford. As Cindy moves on, ABC of Wilton looks forward to welcoming two additional scholars who will join the program in the late summer to begin the 2023-2024 school year at Wilton High School.

To learn more about ABC of Wilton or to purchase tickets, please visit the ABC of Wilton House Tour webpage. GOOD Morning Wilton is a proud sponsor of the ABC House Tour and buyers of the first 50 tickets sold will be entered to win a prize from GMW! To enter, when purchasing a ticket on the webpage, select “House Tour—GMW“.