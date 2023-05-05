

In a press release, Wilton Library has called its 2023 Spring Gala “the organization biggest and most important fundraising event of the year,” and said it was “a wonderful and successful evening in support of the library.”

More than 185 guests attended the gala and auction at Rolling Hills Country Club

on Saturday, April 22, which celebrated both the library and spring with the theme “Imagination in Bloom.” Guests enjoyed dinner and dancing to live music by Coverland Band, as well as bidding for silent and live auction items with the help of Tim Washer, Master of Ceremonies. A special paddle raise to support the Children’s Library and Teen Services was also one of the evening’s highlights.

The event honored Judy Higby, Kathy Leeds, Katharine Welling, and Malcolm

Whyte for their many years of dedication and service to the library. They led a team

formed 20 years ago who envisioned the library as a lifelong learning and cultural center for the entire Wilton community. Their efforts to create a welcoming and innovative library environment that would grow with the ever-changing needs of the community will benefit many generations to come.

Wilton Library Executive Director Caroline Mandler thanked the attendees, donors, sponsors, and advertisers who helped to make the evening possible, and credited the Gala Committee and library staff for their creativity and committment to ensuring the event would be successful event for the library.”

“The ‘Imagination in Bloom’ theme created a fun and energetic atmosphere for

everyone to celebrate the library and support it to the fullest. Everyone was smiling and happy to gather together for this memorable night, all for a great cause, Mandler said, adding, “We are thrilled that we exceeded our fundraising goals for the night, and all proceeds from this event will directly support our incredible collections, programs, and services.”

The evening was made possible in part by the support of the event’s ‘Field of

Dreamers’ sponsors ASML and Carol Boehly and Paul Hannah; ‘Flourishing Friends’ sponsors the Amadeo Family, Fairfield County Bank, Gregory and Adams, PC, and Lynne and Paul Vanderslice; and ‘Springtime Supporters’ ONS Wilton, PwC, Rob Sanders Architects, LLC, Servco Oil and Propane, Split Rock Aesthetic Institute, Stamford Health, Wilton Center Travel, and Wilton RE. The media sponsor for the event was GOOD Morning Wilton.

Co-Chairs Betsy Huffman (who designed the themed decorations) and Mary Pytko led the Spring Gala Committee, which included Lianne Acosta-Rua, Sabeth Albert, Marty Avallone, Michelle Baronowski, Audrey Clark, Arlene Dolin, Mike Dugan,

Jill Eaton, Tim Flanagan, Kathryn Groves, Nalini Hage, Jung Soo Kim, Juliette Leavey, Jen Longmire, Meredith Lorig, Joe Magnano, Marcia Marafioti, Penny Maxwell, Tyler McCue, Donna Peterson, Allison Gray Sanders, Maria Sonatore, Mike Sutka, and Patty Tomasetti.

Gala Co-Chairs Betsy Huffman (L) and Mary Pytko.

Wilton Library Spring Gala Committee members Michelle Baronowski and Nalini Hage. Credit: Jarret Liotta / Wilton Library Association

‘Field of Dreamers’ sponsors Carol Boehly and Paul Hannah.

The ‘Field of Dreamers’ sponsor ASML’s table Credit: Jarret Liotta / Wilton Library Association