A Message from the Editor: COVID Hits GMW

After managing to avoid catching COVID for the last two-and-a-half years, COVID caught up to me.

To be honest and share a bit, it’s the latest speedbump on summer of various health and personal potholes — all’s well and fine, it’s just the natural course of life and there are no residual worries, I promise. But COVID means taking a full stop to get better. And as the only full-time GOOD Morning Wilton employee, it means GMW will dial down for a bit while I get well and bounce back better than ever, hopefully very soon.

It also means coming back with renewed energy to cover so many things on the horizon for Wilton news — an exciting election, back-to-school season, business moves and more. Plus, GMW celebrates its Ninth Anniversary in just a couple of weeks. And please know GMW will do our best to stay up on all the news during the break.

Many thanks,

Heather Borden Herve

Editor/Publisher/Founder

GOOD Morning Wilton