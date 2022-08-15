Wilton Real Estate Report (August 5-11, 2022): 6 Homes Transfer to New Owners

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 5-11, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six residential properties transferred to new owners.

Three of the six homes sold between $1.1 million and $1.475 million.

Three other homes sold between $880,000 and $935,000.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

250 Thayer Pond Road: John and Jennifer P. Marandola to Seth and Elisabeth Walters, for $1,300,000

19 Blue Ridge Lane: Erica and Michael McGrath to Megan and Andrew Clark, for $1,475,000

130 Blue Ridge Road: William H. and Lorah T. Perlee to Xiaomeng Wang and Bin Hu, for $935,000

25 Boulder Brook Road: Albert and Samantha Eskenazi to Daniel and Sara Weisblum, for $880,000

23 Nod Hill Road: J. Kirk and Veronica O. Tucker to Julie Cromwell, for $900,000

22 Powder Horn Hill: Jean E. and Frank P. Sweeny, Jr., to Rohan and Sonal Bendale, for $1,110,000