Under the Harvest Moon to Celebrate 50 Years of Woodcock Nature Center

The board and staff of Woodcock Nature Center are inviting the community to one of the nature center’s largest fundraisers of the year, the annual Under the Harvest Moon event. This year it’s being held on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from this quintessential fall event support Woodcock’s environmental education initiatives, which include local outreach, school programs, scholarships and a variety of family and adult education activities aimed at connecting with the natural world. Woodcock’s leadership has set a goal to raise over $50,000 for the organization through Harvest Moon this year in honor of Woodcock’s 50th anniversary year.

The Nature Center depends heavily on fundraising events and donations to run its 150-acre nature preserve and unique environmental education programs and each year counts on the community’s support of this fun and relaxed evening of food, music and more.

Fortunately, individual tickets, priced at $150 apiece, have already sold out, and a waiting list has been started. There are a limited number of VIP tables available, starting at $1,500 with information is available on the Woodcock Nature Center website. Attendees must be age 21 and over.

Held in and around Woodcock’s picturesque candlelit pavilion and pond, a highlight of the evening will be a carefully prepared “dinner by the bite” by Ridgefield chef Sarah Bouïssou of Sarah’s Wine Bar and Bernard’s Restaurant, plus savory delights from 109 Cheese & Wine.

A wine selection will be provided by Ridgefield’s Cellar XV as guests enjoy live music by Wilton resident and musician Matt Greene. A tasting of craft brews from Nod Hill Brewery, including the new Woodcock Pale Ale, will be on hand for beer-loving guests as well as selections from the popular Litchfield Distillery.

The VIP ticket experiences are a new addition this year, and available for an additional price. The experience includes reserved picnic table seating for six people, a personalized charcuterie board courtesy of 109 Cheese & Wine, a hand-picked selection of all the evening’s beverages as well as reserved parking at the highest ticket level.

The unforgettable evening includes a silent and live auction for a variety of popular items including unique Woodcock experiences such as catered dinners in the pavilion from local restaurants, children and family experiences such as animal encounters and birthday parties and, a very popular VIP Woodcock Wreath Festival package. Attire for the casual, cocktail-style fundraiser is “campground chic,” and both old and new friends of Woodcock are welcome.

Woodcock is currently accepting live and silent auction item donations from local businesses, and is accepting inquiries via email.

GOOD Morning Wilton is pleased to be the event’s media sponsor.