Last week, there was a tragic crime committed in Wilton. Like other news media, GOOD Morning Wilton covered what happened.

But unlike other media, after reporting that police identified the victim and named the suspect they’d arrested, we chose to back off from any further articles on the case. We didn’t publish additional details laid out in the arrest warrant. We didn’t write about what happened in the courtroom at the arraignment. Nor did we try to further the story with details on the victim and his family or the suspect.

Here’s why:

I operate GMW differently than other news outlets. I try to take a holistic look at what benefits the community and what questions need to be answered for the public good: Was there a need for the community to know there was a police action happening and why? Was there any risk to the public, or a need to let community members know they were not in danger? Had a major crime occurred and were the Wilton Police on top of it? I reported what had happened: a serious crime had been committed and reported, a person died, the police detained and later arrested a suspect, the individuals were identified, and the public was safe.

Once the initial situation was in hand, once it had been established that the police had the one person of interest in custody, once the answers to what had happened were available, what remained?

What remained was a very tragic situation for a young family. Did they need the gory details splashed all over for everyone to see? Several other outlets have repeatedly retold the story with very few new additional details, so it’s possible to read those elsewhere over and over for anyone who wants to. GMW did not need to add to this family’s suffering. They’re private with very little online presence and digging up photos or details seemed more intrusive than necessary.

What also remained was courtroom video of the suspect… great for curious rubberneckers but unnecessary, considering another Wilton family with complicated private issues was involved.

This was also a difficult investigation for Wilton police officers, who don’t often have to take on such a tragic case. As a resident, I know them well as human beings behind the badge. Yes, it’s their job, but what we reported told enough facts of what they had done to keep the community safe, and for now, that was enough.

The case will play out and several other news outlets will keep covering the story, so if people want to read more of those details there are ample places online to find them other than in GMW. If any developments impact the public’s need to know — not. the want to know — GMW will report them. I’m more inclined to publicize anything the community organizes to help this family, rather than continue reporting on the ongoing prosecution and adjudication or intrusive family details. But for now, with GMW’s limited resources of manpower and time, and the delicate balance of trying to help the community as a whole, this is how I’m approaching this story.

A few readers have emailed to ask why I wasn’t covering, as one put it, “our first murder” in over a decade. It’s not “our” murder. It’s a tragic situation for a private family, not a ‘story’ for GMW to tell or benefit from.

As always, please reach out to editor@goodmorningwilton.com with any questions or comments.

Heather Borden Herve

Editor/Publisher

GOOD Morning Wilton