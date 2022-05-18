After Fashion Show Fundraiser, Wilton Woman’s Club Donates $17,500 to Friends of Ambler Farm

Each year, the Wilton Woman’s Club donates significant funds raised through the club’s Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser to one local organization. Now in the event’s 13th year, the Wilton Woman’s Club raised $17,500 for this year’s beneficiary, the Friends of Ambler Farm.

“We are grateful to our generous members, sponsors and community who came out and participated in our annual event,” said event chair Maria Wilcox. “After a two-year hiatus, the committee went above and beyond to update the event and welcomed our new fashion partner, Nordstrom. Besides having loads of fun, we are very proud of the money raised for Wilton’s town gem, Friends of Ambler Farm.”

Last fall, the WWC Philanthropy Committee co-chairs Kathy Poirier and Donna Peterson led the review of numerous local organizations that provide essential services to the Wilton community and depend on private funds. The Friends of Ambler Farm was selected based on the significant benefit Ambler Farm provided to the entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the major financial difficulties the Farm faced as a result.

“The Friends of Ambler Farm graciously thanks the Wilton Woman’s Club for selecting our organization as this year’s beneficiary. The committee members crafted and executed a beautiful and fun afternoon, while raising money to support the Farm” said Ashley Kineon, Ambler Farm’s executive director. “We are pleased to share that the proceeds of the event will aid in supporting our educational programming area as well as our operational needs. Our programs fully embody our mission. By being hands-on and immersive, they offer opportunities for visitors young and old to connect with the land, the animals and one another. This grant comes at a critical time for Ambler Farm and we are grateful to the Wilton Woman’s Club for choosing to support Ambler Farm this year.”

Ambler Farm is a self-sustaining, unique and beautiful asset to Wilton. The mission of the Friends of Ambler Farm is to cultivate an appreciation and respect for the land, heritage, animals and each other through immersive programs, community events and sustainable farming. Ambler envisions a community that lives harmoniously with the environment, builds character and connection, and provides a place for happy and healthy gatherings.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women.