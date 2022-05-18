Former Wilton Residents Donate $20 Million to Norwalk Hospital

The following article was compiled from a press release from Nuvance Health.

Former Wilton residents Carol and George Bauer have been longtime supporters of Norwalk Hospital. They recently continued their generosity, donating $20 million towards the construction of Norwalk Hospital’s new Patient Pavilion. The Bauer Family Pavilion is Norwalk Hospital’s largest expansion project in its history and the centerpiece of Building Our Future. Together. The Campaign for Norwalk Hospital.

Over the next five years of the campaign, Nuvance Health will invest $250 million in the Norwalk Hospital community by constructing and renovating a new 188,000-square-foot Patient Pavilion that will have 60 single-bed private rooms, a new labor and delivery unit, a 17-bed postpartum unit and new newborn intensive care unit (NICU), a state-of-the-art intensive care unit (ICU) and step-down unit, and the latest medical equipment and technology.

The campaign will also support renovations throughout Norwalk Hospital and its outpatient facilities, and a deeper investment in staffing excellence and community-based healthcare programs.

The Bauers are among Norwalk Hospital’s most engaged, loyal and respected benefactors.

“We are forever grateful to Carol and George Bauer, who have dedicated their lives to serving others. They continuously take action to ensure their neighbors have access to the best possible health and wellness services,” Norwalk Hospital President Peter R. Cordeau said.

“The Bauers’ most recent gift will directly benefit the community by transforming healthcare at Norwalk Hospital — especially cardiovascular, cancer, emergency medicine, surgery and women’s health services,” Cordeau added.

“We are honored to stand on the shoulders of past Norwalk Hospital benefactors in making this gift,” said George and Carol Bauer. “Like them, we have devoted ourselves to the health of the Norwalk community. We are delighted that the enhanced services provided by the Patient Pavilion will ensure outstanding, compassionate, family-centered care is available to everyone, right here in Norwalk.”

The Bauers’ history of philanthropy at Norwalk Hospital has helped establish the Jeffrey Peter Bauer Newborn Intensive Care Unit in memory of their infant son; the Bauer Emergency Care Center, and the Carol Bauer Nursing Scholarship.

In addition to philanthropy, the Bauers have contributed their acumen and time to Norwalk Hospital. Carol Bauer was on Norwalk Hospital’s Board of Trustees for 19 years, where she was the first woman elected Board Chair. She has been a Norwalk Hospital volunteer for more than 40 years and is a certified chaplain.

George Bauer is a current member of the Board of Directors of Norwalk Hospital, and is the campaign co-chair. They both have served on the Norwalk Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.