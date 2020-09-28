After COVID Cancels Spring Fundraiser, Wilton Historical Society Looks to Virtual “Objects of Desire” Benefit Event

The challenge: In the age of COVID-19, how do you create an appropriate fundraising event to match the success of “Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home,” an annual Spring home and garden design showcase that usually draws hundreds of people in person?

Introducing, “Objects of Desire: Then and Now (Virtual) To Benefit the Wilton Historical Society.”

This virtual event was inspired by the Wilton Historical Society‘s traditional two-day show that attracts fans, collectors, and designers from across the region to sample some of the finest carefully edited, eclectic mix of antique to vintage to mid-century to contemporary one-of-a-kind garden accents, fine furniture, accessories, found objects.

This Thursday, Oct. 1, 7-8 p.m. will bring together the star power of 2020 Innovation Design award winner Anthony Baratta and renowned designer Phillip Thomas in an in-depth (virtual) conversation with DJ Carey, editorial director of CT Cottages & Gardens magazine, about their approach to using objects of desire.

Both designers are adept at creating environments that incorporate objects with stories to tell, and each has an unmistakable look. Baratta’s “American distinctive style” includes bold use of color and scale that honors tradition while defying predictability.

“Closely studying the past pushed me into the future,” he said recently about his own home renovation in a 1755 brick house in Colonial Williamsburg, which he will discuss.

Thomas’s elegant and polished contemporary interiors are uplifted by his unerring feel for just the right found object to make it extraordinary.

A Gold Party Ticket ($125) includes a party bag for local pick up with Tapas for Two by Barcelona, a full bottle of Donelan Family Rose wine, a copy of Baratta’s Decorate Happy (value $45), and CTC&G magazine; and the program. A Silver ticket ($75) includes the program and Baratta’s book; and a Bronze ticket ($50) is for the program only.

Media Sponsor for the event is CTC&G.

Visit the Wilton Historical Society website for more information and to purchase tickets.