Earlier this week, the Wilton Police Department seized products containing illegal amounts of THC on a visit to a south Wilton smoke shop during which an underage youth was able to illegally purchase tobacco products.

Acting on a tip about sales of tobacco and other products to underage youths, Wilton Police officers conducted a search of the Mohegan Smoke Shop located at 14 Danbury Rd./Route 7 in Wilton’s Gateway Plaza Shopping Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The WPD planned the visit with the assistance of the State of CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the State of CT Department of Consumer Protection.

According to a press release, during this compliance check, an individual under the age of 18 that works with the State of CT was able to purchase a nicotine vape device from the clerk at the store.

Police issued an infraction for illegal sale of a nicotine device to the clerk, Mhd Talal Najib of Norwalk, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes.

According to the police report, Wilton Police and members of the State Agencies observed during the visit that the store was displaying for sale multiple items that contained Delta-8, 9 and 10 THC products greater than the legal amount of 0.3% THC by dry weight, in violation of CT law.

The WPD seized the items in question as part of the investigation, which is ongoing. Wilton Police conducted a search of a Wilton smoke shop and seized products containing illegal amounts of THC on Feb. 15, 2023. Credit: Contributed / Wilton Police Department Wilton Police conducted a search of a Wilton smoke shop and seized products containing illegal amounts of THC on Feb. 15, 2023. Credit: Contributed / Wilton Police Department