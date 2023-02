With Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” on the Wilton School District’s February break, this week we have photos from Gretchen McMahon Photography.

Boys Basketball seniors were honored Wednesday night, Feb. 15 at the Zeoli Field House before the 62-52 win against Greenwich pictured (L-R): Spencer Liston, Tommy McKiernan, Brian Weiss, Thomas Walsh, Nick Walden, Griffin Turner and Michael Wall. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton Girls Basketball won their Senior Night game against Bridgeport Central. Pictured (L-R): Shayla Kapoor, Anna Joy and Georgia Russnok. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography