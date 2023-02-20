The Wilton Athletic & Recreation Foundation (WARF) and the Wilton Lacrosse Association (WLA) will be hosting a Men’s NCAA D1 Lacrosse Game featuring Bucknell vs. Bellarmine at Wilton Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

All Wilton students are encouraged to meet at the Cider Mill School softball field directly after school to participate in the WLA’s “Fastest Shot” contest from 3-3:45 p.m. Participants should be sure to wear Wilton Warrior gear and bring a lacrosse stick. All Wilton students (K-8) will be admitted to the game free if wearing anything Wilton — let’s show our Warrior pride!

Tickets can be pre-purchased online via TicketSpicket or with cash at the gate. This is a fundraising event for WARF and WLA and the concession stand will be open ( and accepting cash only) so everyone is invited to come out and support Wilton athletics. Anyone who cannot attend but would like to make a donation can do so by visiting the WARF website or through a GoFundMe campaign.

Organizers also still need volunteers to help make this event a success. Consider volunteering for a shift via the event’s Sign Up Genius webpage.

WARF and WLA look forward to seeing the community on Feb. 28. Go Blue White!­