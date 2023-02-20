Last Tuesday night, Feb. 14, a housefire in Redding destroyed the home of Tara and Scott Karlson and sent them and their children, Brien (11) and Kelly (9) to the hospital. Brien succumbed to his injuries and did not survive.

Scott is a Wilton High School graduate from the Class of 1999.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by friends to help the family, which lost everything in the fire.

According to the campaign, “Brien was a curious and gentle soul whose love for people and animals was apparent to anyone who spent any amount of time with or around him.”

To consider donating, visit the GoFundMe campaign page.