Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Feb. 10-16, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported two residential properties transferred to new owners.

The transfers included a Village Walk condominium which sold for $265,000 and a single-family home which sold for $760,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

70 Village Walk: Margaret R. Clark (EST) to John Nieznanski, for $265,000

27 Chessor Lane: Charissa K. Phillips to Matthew Phillip and Alexandra Strelzyk, for $760,000