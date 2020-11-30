American Express Releases Commercial Featuring Two Wilton Businesses

Earlier this month, GOOD Morning Wilton reported that American Express had recently filmed on location in Wilton for an upcoming holiday commercial. Wilton Hardware and Bianco Rosso, both located in Wilton center, were included in the shoot.

The finished commercial has just been released. It celebrates what makes shopping and dining in local small businesses special during the holiday season, and highlights the extra care retailers are taking to create a safe and welcoming environment for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilton Hardware owner Tom Sato can be seen arranging inflatable snowmen outside his store as well as placing floor markers inside. In the Bianco Rosso vignette, workers set up string lights and outdoor heaters with the restaurant’s signage visible in the background.

In addition to Wilton Hardware and Bianco Rosso, several other small businesses (outside of Wilton) were featured in the 60-second spot.