“America’s Worst Mom” Lenore Skenazy Returns to Talk to Wilton About Anxious Parents and Anxious Kids

Wilton Public Schools and Wilton Youth Council’s Free Play Task Force announced that Lenore Skenazy is making her long-awaited return to Wilton on Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. with a talk entitled “Anxious Parents, Anxious Kids and an Anxious (Semi-Famous) Mom Who Has Some Answers.”

The media labeled Skenazy “America’s Worst Mom” when she let her 9-year-old ride the subway alone. She wore the badge with pride and went on to found Free-Range Kids: the book, blog and movement dedicated to her belief that kids are stronger and smarter than the American culture gives them credit for. Now she’s the head of Let Grow, a non-profit making it easy and normal to give kids back some old-fashioned independence.

“We are thrilled to welcome our friend Lenore Skenazy back to Wilton. Lenore is a powerful and poignant voice who not only reminds us of the critical importance of childhood, but provides us a pathway through Let Grow to meaningfully promote resilience and independence in our children,” said Wilton School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith.

In this very funny talk, Skenazy addresses how families got so afraid for their kids — not just about their health, but everything: their grades, their friends, their future, even their snacks. Where does all this anxiety come from and what is it doing to the children — and their parents? And how has the pandemic affected everyone’s sense of confidence and hope?

Skenazy comes bearing good news and will share the power of trust, as well as the easy, fast ways the Let Grow Project homework assignment can make everyone breathe easier.

Despite the serious message, organizers said to expect a lot of laughs along the way, and add that the talk is not to be missed!

“I can’t wait to come back to the town I am constantly talking about on the road: Wilton. It is my go-to example of the kind of change that can happen when a community confronts the issue of anxiety and commits to doing something radical about it: trusting kids with some freedom,” Skenazy said.

The event will be held at the Clune Center (395 Danbury Rd.). The talk is free, but online registration is requested. For questions, please email email the Wilton Youth Council.