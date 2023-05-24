GOOD Morning Wilton is a proud sponsor of A Better Chance (ABC) of Wilton’s signature fundraising event: The House Tour. The 2023 House Tour will be held on Friday, June 2 in Wilton. To purchase tickets for the Tour, visit the ABC of Wilton 2023 House Tour Ticket webpage.

Get ready to be dazzled by the highly anticipated ABC House Tour! Organizers are thrilled to bring GOOD Morning Wilton readers an exclusive sneak peek into one of the captivating homes on the tour. Step into a world of exquisite design, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a harmonious and inviting space. From luxurious furnishings to the bright and cheery decor, this living room is a true masterpiece. But don’t just take our word for it — witness the magic firsthand in the video shared by the homeowner below. As you soak in the beauty of the room, be sure to take a moment to admire the breathtaking view of the landscape visible through the elegant French doors, adding an extra touch of serenity and natural splendor to this already remarkable space.

Supporters will want to see not just the rest of this stylish home but the five other homes on this favorite community event.

The House Tour will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, and ticketholders will have the opportunity to explore each captivating home at their own pace until 3 p.m.

There is still a chance to buy a ticket; visit the ABC of Wilton 2023 House Tour Ticket webpage. Tickets are $75 each. There is also a VIP Luncheon option ($125 each) at one of the spectacular homes where VIP attendees can savor a beverage from The Vintage Horse and indulge in a light lunch with friends anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. while transitioning between homes on the tour. To secure a VIP ticket, visit the link above, scroll down, and select “VIP – House Tour Tickets (includes al fresco lunch).”

A Better Chance of Wilton is supported entirely by the community through donations and grants. All House Tour tickets purchased will support this program.

More about A Better Chance of Wilton

Since 1996, A Better Chance of Wilton’s purpose has been to offer highly motivated high school students of color the opportunity to live in Wilton and obtain an exemplary secondary education that might not be available to them in their home districts. The goal of the program is to affirm and nurture Wilton’s ABC Scholars’ potential and help prepare them for college and their future. A Better Chance of Wilton is fully funded by the community. For more information, visit the ABC of Wilton website.