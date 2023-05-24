Many parents have questions about the role of sports in childhood and how to raise healthy athletes: What is right for my child — recreational sports? elite teams and clubs? Should I let my child ‘quit’ a sport that we’ve invested in? Should they specialize? What about college?

Wilton Youth Council, in partnership with the Wilton Library, will present “Navigating the Youth Sports Landscape,” a program addressing these and other related topics on Wednesday, May 31 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wilton Library.

The benefits of involvement in sports are well-known. Kids who play sports experience lower rates of anxiety and higher self-esteem; they show increased cognitive performance, teamwork, and social skills. Organized athletics teach life skills like goal setting and time management and they foster empathy, critical thinking, and grit. Studies show kids who play sports grow up to lead healthier, more active lives in adulthood.

Yet more and more kids are dropping out of sports. A recent poll found around 70% of kids in the U.S. stop playing organized sports by the age of 13, often because “it’s just not fun anymore.” Some are experiencing increased stress and pressure around their athletic performance. Injuries related to overuse are being seen at younger and younger ages.

Sal Giaimo, a veteran teacher at Miller-Driscoll Elementary School and director of the “Be a Good Sport” summer program, will moderate a thoughtful discussion with sports psychologist Dr . Will Mayer PsyD; Liz Archibald, MPH, RDN, a clinical nutritionist/nutritional therapist; Wilton High School Athletic Director Bobby Rushton, and others on Wednesday, May 31 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at the Wilton Library.

Wilton Youth Council is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that promotes the well-being of Wilton’s students by empowering youth, parents, and the community.

To attend, register at online, and email Wilton Youth Council Executive Director Chandra Ring with any questions.