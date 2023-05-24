This Memorial Day weekend, the Wilton Education Foundation (WEF) will once again hold its annual Get Smart for Wilton 5K at the Wilton High School track.

Runners or walkers of all levels and ages are invited to participate in WEF’s 5K event this Sunday, May 28. All proceeds benefit the Wilton Public Schools.

This family-friendly charity event is a chip-timed race on a USATF-certified course that starts and ends at the Wilton High School track and features Cider Mill School and Wilton High School prominently along the course.

WEF hopes that about 300 runners will participate this year, making for a high-spirited and celebratory atmosphere. As in years past, high school athletes will join elite local runners, teachers, seniors, and moms and dads running with their kids for the run. All participants get a T-shirt and there will be cash prizes for the fastest male and female times. For those who are away this weekend, WEF offers a virtual option for the race.

WEF Co-Chair Jen Carvajal encourages Wilton residents to get together with friends, teammates, and family members to make the 5K part of their Memorial Day weekend plans.

“The Get Smart for Wilton 5K is a great way to not only support WEF but other Wilton groups and organizations that sponsor this event. The energy at the race is palpable, as families, neighbors and classmates cheer on one another,” she said.

Wilton Education Foundation (WEF) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization committed to working closely with the Wilton School District to foster creative approaches to education by supporting district-wide projects that have a broad impact on academic and enrichment learning.

WEF’s signature events like the the Get Smart 5K and Reading Rocks!, along with an annual appeal, have helped the organization to fund several initiatives, including:

document cameras used for remote learning technologies

used for remote learning technologies the Middlebrook School greenhouse

a recording studio used for the news at Miller-Driscoll Elementary School

used for the news at the student-run Miller-Driscoll postal system

the recording studio at Wilton High School

at Wilton High School the Learning Commons upgrade and the video studio at Cider Mill School

upgrade and the at Cider Mill School Middlebrook’s Science Fair

Odyssey of the Mind sponsorship

sponsorship new maker spaces at Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill

at Miller-Driscoll and Cider Mill new innovation studios at Middlebrook and the WHS LLC New Makerspaces New Innovation Studios at Middlebrook and WHS LLC

at ongoing professional development opportunities for teachers to support curriculum initiatives

opportunities for teachers to support curriculum initiatives

Register for the 5K on the Wilton Education Foundation’s website and find addtional details online. Pre-registered participants receive a free t-shirt. T-shirt and bib pickup will be held at Comstock Community Center on Friday, May 28 from 4-6 p.m.

College Creamery will be on hand after the race to help everyone cool down with one of their famous shaved ice or other frozen treats. All participants 13 and under will receive a free frozen treat as their prize for taking part.

WEF 5K sponsors include Outdoor Sports Center, Caraluzzi’s, Wilton Tire and Auto, 360 Painting, Bayer and Black PC, Ring’s End, Kaoud Rugs, Village Market, and Bridgewater Prep.