“Antiques Roadshow” Celeb Auctioneer Kicks Off Part 2 of Wilton Historical Society’s Objects of Desire

On the heels of a successful “Sip & Support” wine tasting/Parlor pizza evening, the Wilton Historical Society is launching the second stage of its annual spring fundraising home and garden event, Objects of Desire. The traditionally in-person shopping weekend has gone virtual for 2021 with “Shop & Support,” partnering with renowned auction house Skinner Inc. for a one-of-a-kind special auction, beginning Tuesday, May 25 through Monday, June 3.

Participants are invited to register for the online auction and bid on the items curated for the Wilton Historical Society Gentleman’s Auction. A portion of the purchases will help support the Wilton Historical Society and its education programs.

With so many stunning pieces to bid on, event organizers have asked three local, influential interior designers to choose their favorite items and make suggestions.

Phillip Thomas, who inspired audiences last October in the Historical Society’s “Then and Now,” as well as Darien’s Prudence Bailey and Greenwich’s Christina Roughan, will help guide shoppers.

Adding even more direction is a special “celebrity” of the auction world. Skinner auctioneer and master curator Chris Barber – an appraiser on the PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” – will kick things off with a pre-auction “Zoominar” on Tuesday, May 25, from 5-6 p.m.

Barber is a specialist in Skinner’s American Furniture and Decorative Arts Department, and an 18th and 19th-century expert. He joined Skinner in 2004, and since that time has expanded his role to include auctioneering. An avid supporter of the arts, Barber is a member of the Museum Council at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and often lends his talents to supporting art and antique appraisal events for non-profit and corporate institutions.

During the Zoominar, Barber will discuss the aspects of online auctions and what is special about this particular auction. He will highlight objects in the auction chosen by the event’s special guest designers.

There is no charge to participate in the Zoominar, although organizers encourage shoppers to consider a $10 donation to benefit the Wilton Historical Society education programs.

To support the Wilton Historical Society, register for the Zoominar and the online auction.