April 12, 2021: Sports Photos by Gretchen McMahon Photography

Last week might have been spring break for Wilton Public Schools, but Saturday, April 10 was actually the opening day for Wilton High School spring sports teams. Below are some recent photos shot by Gretchen McMahon Photography.*

Above (main image), Grant Masterson moves the ball toward one of his two goals in Saturday’s WHS boys lacrosse opening night win against Glastonbury. The score was 14-6.

Below, Cameron Case closed out the Warrior baseball team‘s win against Ridgefield. Wilton finished 1-0. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Starting pitcher Nevin Belanger and catcher Chris Calderone celebrate with closing pitcher Case after the win against Ridgefield at Saturday’s Opening Day game. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Goalie Evan Blakenship made seven saves in the WHS boys lacrosse opening game against Glastonbury. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Wilton boys tennis‘ number-one doubles team of Sam Gioffre (L) and Harry Becraft (R) beat Fairfield Warde on Saturday, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. Overall, the team won, 5-2. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

* Not pictured: the WHS girls lacrosse team and its resounding win against the highly-ranked Greenwich Academy. The story will be updated with details on the score; the WHS softball team, which suffered a loss against New Canaan, 0-10; or the WHS girls tennis team, which beat Fairfield Ward, 6-1; the WHS boys and girls golf teams take on their first opponent, Brien McMahon, on Thursday, April 15.

CORRECTION: One of the WHS baseball players was misidentified; the caption has been updated with the correct name.