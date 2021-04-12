LETTER: Feeling Down? The Wilton Community Can Answer the Call

The author of this letter asked GOOD Morning Wilton to share her message meant for the entire Wilton community.

To the Editor:

Last March, a group of my friends started using Marco Polo to keep us connected when we couldn’t see each other in person. For those of you who don’t know what that is (Lord knows I didn’t), it’s an app where you record yourself speaking to one another—kind of like one long group chat through videos. One person speaks and the next person responds (thus the reference to the old swimming pool game). At first, it was awkward for me; I hated how I looked on camera and I didn’t know what to talk about. But after a few months of staring at the same four walls, it became an escape where we could entertain each other with inane stories, laugh about the conversations on various Wilton Facebook pages or complain about the person who walked the wrong way in a one-way aisle in Village Market.

Marco Polo became a year-long lifeline for our friend group. We’ve had many, many belly laughs on “the MP” and, at times, some tears. But whenever someone in the group throws out a “Marco,” they get a “Polo” back—either to share in a laugh or offer comfort to a friend who’s feeling down.

And lately, it feels like there’s a lot of us feeling down. This community has gone through so much since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. The losses have been overwhelming. The number of young lives taken too soon in our small community has been heart-wrenching. And whether you’ve been directly affected or not, you likely feel the weight of it all on some level.

With every loss, my Marco Polo pals and I have concluded the same thing—how lucky we are to be a part of a community that comes together for those in need. It’s clear that Wilton is special in that way. The people of Wilton may not always agree on politics, or how many days the kids should be in school right now or if the Wilton Bear should still be allowed on social media…but when someone needs help in Wilton, this community comes together like a big, warm hug.

To the members of this small town who woke up to the reality of unimaginable loss today or at some point during this very difficult year, may the warm embrace of the Wilton community continue to lift you up. If you yell “Marco,” there will always be someone here to answer the call.

Christine Baer