Aquarion/Eversource Pipeline New Canaan Rd. Project Update

Aquarion/Eversource is continuing to work on Route 106/New Canaan Rd. for the New Canaan to Wilton gas/watermain and gas infrastructure improvements. For the next two weeks (Weeks of May 30-June 6) the contractor will continue to work on New Canaan Rd. The detour route around Old Boston Rd. will be in place.

Other miscellaneous project details: Work will occur for most of 2022 between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. during weekdays. Refer to the Aquarion website for further detailed information about the project. All school bus stops will remain at their current locations. Follow the direction of all traffic control in place to assist vehicles.

Additional gas utility work is proposed on Wolfpit Rd. from Miller-Driscoll School to Belden Hill Rd. This work will occur once school is out of session. Alternating one lane of traffic will be in place during this work activity. The town will provide further information in the coming weeks.