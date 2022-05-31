Wilton Real Estate Report (May 20-26, 2022): One Commercial Property and Seven Homes Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 20-26, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight properties transferred to new owners.

One of those properties is 47 Old Ridgefield Rd. in Wilton Center. It was sold by Bankwell Bank to Jared Martin EPC, LLC, for $2,450,000. The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved plans for Glengate, a landscape and pool design company, to convert the space into a showroom, retail location and offices.

Of the seven residential properties that changed hands, five sold above the $1.1 million mark. The highest home price for the week was $2.35 million.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

621 Nod Hill Road: James and Ellen Kelsey to Max Ferguson and Justine Garvey, for $1,230,000

84 Keelers Ridge Road: William Brewster Budd, Jr., and Nancy Niekrash Budd to ZF SPV, LLC, for $1,300,000

11 Blueberry Hill Place: Roger L. and Theresa S. Hueglin to Michael D. and Ashley M. Lionetti, for $1,120,000

18 Indian Hill Road: Roger W. Turner, Jr., to Matthew R. Mol and Laura Calamai, for $370,000

550 Ridgefield Road: Peter D. and Kimberlee Dawn Smith to Petra Sipe and Andrew Owens, for $2,350,000

38 Mountain Road: Keith D. Ellison to Nicole Schreiber and Noah Birnbaum, for $965,000

33 Bhasking Ridge Road: John D. Burke to Dana Maynard Gray, for $1,640,000